Council vows to keep running Morecambe arts venue while reducing costs

Along with many other local authorities the city council is battling against unprecedented pressures caused by steep increases in its operating costs, increasing demand for services, and below-inflation funding from the Government.In February 2023, as part of a plan to save £2.4m, the council took the decision to end its funding The Platform from April 1 2024, and instead seek a third party to operate and underwrite the cost of running the venue. This would save the council around £150,000 a year.However, a call for expressions of interest from third-party operators resulted in just three proposals, and following further discussions, the council now intends to continue running the venue itself under a different operating model that will be developed in partnership with staff.Local councillors from across Morecambe and Heysham also made a strong case for The Platform and for keeping it in-house.The new model will continue the venue’s core purpose of providing entertainment, while increasing income and reducing costs.Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member with responsibility for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, who has advocated for The Platform since she was elected to the council in May, said: “The council has always wanted to see The Platform remain open and to secure a sustainable future for the building.“It was right to see if this could be achieved through a third-party operator to reduce the cost to the council of running the building, but it has become clear that the better option is for us to continue running it ourselves.“Through discussions with staff it is clear that they have a passion for the venue which is unmatched and I’m excited to see their ideas for a new operating model and work with them to ensure the venue reaches its full potential.”