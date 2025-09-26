Council to host special event in Morecambe aimed at helping residents with housing in later life

Residents aged 55 and over are being invited to a special event aimed at helping local people explore their housing options to make the most of later life.

Whether residents want to stay in their current home but need some extra support, are curious about moving to a more manageable or affordable home, or are considering supported accommodation, there are plenty of options.

Lancaster City Council is hosting Your Next Chapter for residents to find advice and get their questions answered in one place.

It takes place at The Platform, Morecambe, on Monday October 6, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Lancaster City Council teams will be on hand to talk with residents about local services, social housing and independent living schemes. They will also provide support with applications to the Household Support Fund.

The council’s Home Improvement Agency will provide guidance on everything from disabled adaptations and small repairs to energy efficiency and home safety.

Residents considering supported living with meals and maintenance provided can get sheltered housing help at the event from Abbeyfield, Bolton-le-Sands, and Progress Housing, Lancaster, who will share details of St Martin’s Court – a brand new extra care scheme opening this winter.

The information event will also enable residents to find out about access to grants, trusted local tradespeople, plus practical advice on staying warm this winter and making the most of their income.

Light refreshments will be provided free of charge and residents are welcome to bring friends and family along.

There is no need to book, but anyone wanting more information ahead of the event can call 01524 582005 or email [email protected].