Council tax support continues at 100% for eligible households in Lancaster district

Council tax benefit was abolished in April 2013 and local councils were told to replace it with their own localised council tax support schemes.

At the same time the Government reduced the amount of money it gave to councils to fund their schemes, leading most local authorities to reduce the support on offer for those of working age.

From the outset Lancaster City Council decided to maintain support at 100% and on Wednesday voted to continue the scheme at the same level.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Coun Anne Whitehead, cabinet member with responsibility for finance, said: “We should all feel very proud that the city council continues to be one of a handful of local authorities across the country to provide 100% support to those eligible for support towards their council tax.

“If we had chosen a different route then more than 6,000 people would have been asked to pay towards their council tax at a time when households are already feeling the squeeze.

“This support comes at a financial cost to the council but one which is well worth it to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, the city council continues to provide help and support for residents and businesses via its website at lancaster.gov.uk/cost-of-living.

The web pages include locations of warm and welcome spaces in the district along with links to supporting organisations that offer advice and practical assistance.