Council tax increase expected as part of new Lancaster budget proposals

Lancaster City Council has published its draft proposals to deliver a balanced budget and protect essential frontline services in the next financial year.

But it does depend on a proposed 2.99 per cent increase to the Band D Council Tax, which will see it increase from £256.63 to £264.30 per year, which equates to just over £5 per week.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, who is the cabinet member with responsibility for finance, said: “I am delighted that through the hard work of councillors and officers we have been able to put forward a balanced budget which ensures we will be able to continue to deliver essential services for residents while also investing in and improving our district.

“However, the longer-term position remains very challenging. To address the budget deficit in future years the council has embarked on an ambitious programme called Fit for the Future, with the aim of delivering a wide range of services with less resource.”

Work that has taken place to date as part of the Fit for the Future programme includes a new online system that enables taxi drivers to submit applications electronically, eliminating the need for paper-based forms. This has freed up busy licensing officers while streamlining the application process. The next stage of the project will be to introduce online applications for premises licensing.

The budget plans for 2025/26 underline the council’s ongoing commitment to protecting vital frontline services, supporting communities, ensuring access to services for those most in need, and working in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the community.

They will be considered by the council’s Budget and Performance Panel at its meeting on Wednesday January 29 at Morecambe Town Hall, starting at 6pm. Everyone is invited to attend to find out more about the proposals.

Any feedback will be considered by the council’s cabinet before the final proposals are considered by all councillors at the annual budget meeting on Wednesday February 26 at 6pm.

The draft budget proposals can be found on the city council’s website as part of the agenda for the Budget and Performance Panel on Wednesday January 29.