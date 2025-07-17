Council reveals plans for new data centre at Lancaster leisure centre

A pioneering new data centre looks set to be built at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre after councillors approved its delivery as part of a major investment in the district’s digital infrastructure.

Lancaster City Council’s cabinet has given the green light to a business plan for the building of the new facility, which will be located at the rear of Salt Ayre in Doris Henderson Way and will replace ageing facilities near to Lancaster Town Hall.

Designed to integrate into the leisure centre’s existing solar and heat pump systems, the data centre will host the council’s own ICT infrastructure while also making space available for other partners to host their own secure cloud data storage to generate an additional revenue stream.

The data exchange is a key feature of the Local Full Fibre Network that was completed earlier this year, and which positions the district as a hub for digital infrastructure and innovation, including potential AI Growth Zone initiatives.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

Waste heat from the data centre will help to heat the swimming pool – saving money on the data servers’ cooling systems – while an on-site battery energy storage system will allow the council to maximise value for money from the nearby solar farm and support the operational resilience of the data centre and Salt Ayre.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for finance and property, said: “The building of this new data centre will be a big step forward.

“Our current facilities in Lancaster are not fit for purpose and would require very significant investment. Investing in this modern data centre ensures we will be fit for the future as an organisation while also providing digital infrastructure for users of the fibre network.

“There are also many environmental benefits as the new data centre will cut our carbon emissions and lower our energy bills, supporting our net zero ambitions.

“The scheme is also another example of strong partnership working with both the private sector and Blackpool Council.”

Subject to planning permission being approved it's planned that the new data centre will be up and running by the end of March 2026.