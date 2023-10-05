Council makes decision on free parking for Christmas shopping in Lancaster and Morecambe
As we reported last month, there were concerns among Lancaster businesses that Lancaster City Council would not be providing the free festive parking as they had in previous years.
The council had said it was yet to make a decision.
But they have now confirmed that from Sunday November 26 until Sunday December 24, all of Lancaster City Council’s town centre pay and display car parks in Lancaster and Morecambe will be free to use for Sunday shopping.
On Thursday evenings from November 30 until Thursday December 21, you can also park for free at the council’s town centre pay and display car parks from 5pm until 8am the following morning to enjoy late night shopping.
The offer is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers and encouraging local spending in the area over the Christmas period.
Coun Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and this festive season is no different. The aim is to encourage people to support local businesses and to shop in our town centres.
“Shopping locally pumps money into the district's economy and we’re fortunate to have such a variety of quality businesses, catering for all budgets, styles and tastes, literally on our doorsteps, so let’s use them!"
Free parking excludes Lancashire County Council’s on street pay and display parking in Lancaster and the privately managed Marketgate Shopping Centre car park.