There has also been a call for ‘positive’ publicity around Eden, to counter reports of a letter circulating in Morecambe claiming the attraction will not happen.

Lancaster City Council leader Phillip Black has paid tribute to a host of people and institutions linked to the project so far, including Morecambe MP David Morris.

But he declined to single out Mr Morris for special praise when asked by an opposition councillor.

An artist's impression of Eden Project Morecambe.

Councillors discussed progress on Eden at their latest full meeting. It followed feedback from a government competition authority regarding the city council’s transfer of council-owned land to the Eden Project, as a contribution worth £900,000 towards the total £100m scheme.

Eden is currently working to raise £50m from sources such as donors and sponsors to add to the government’s £50m in Levelling-Up funds.

It is hoped ground work in Morecambe wil start later this year with the eco-attraction opening in late 2026.

Coun Black said: “The competition authority’s report has come back, supporting the council’s evidence to give assurances that it is a good and proper use of public money. It’s a huge step forward to delivering Eden Project Morecambe.”

Coun Andrew Gardiner said: “Regarding the Eden Project, does the leader agree we should write to the MP for Morecambe, thanking him for his work? Also can the council put a positive message out there about Eden? I’ve seen some publicity about a letter circulating in the market, claiming Eden was not going to happen. But this is positive news.”

Coun Black replied: “I’m not sure about writing but I’m happy to acknowledge that David Morris has been a long supporter of Eden and we are grateful for any interventions he has made.