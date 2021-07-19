Council decision on plans for 55 new homes in south Lancaster is deferred

Part of the application site.

Story Homes want to build the properties, along with a new access road, on land off Ashton Road, near to Pinewood Close.

The land is currently an agricultural field used for growing crops, and is close to Lancaster Canal.

The site falls within the Lancaster South Broad Location for Growth allocation, which also includes the Bailrigg Garden Village scheme.

The application is for up to 55 new homes on land off Ashton Road. Photo: Google Street View

Local residents, including Coun Abi Mills, have objected to the proposals, with Aldcliffe-with-Stodday Parish Council, Lancaster Civic Society, cycling group Dynamo, CLOUD (Citizens of Lancaster opposed to un-necessary development) and South Lancaster Flood Action Group also raising concerns.

However, council officers had recommended that the outline planning application be granted, subject to several conditions.