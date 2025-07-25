Council crackdown on late night takeaways sees standards raised across Lancaster

A targeted compliance project has raised standards among late night food and drink providers operating across the Lancaster district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Lancaster City Council’s licensing team, the project focused on businesses trading between 11pm and 5am, which is a licensable activity under the Licensing Act 2003.

Over a six-month period licensing officers carried out evening inspections at 35 licensed premises, including takeaways, food kiosks, and mobile vendors, across the district.

They found:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Town Hall.

*19 of those checked were found to be fully compliant with their licensing conditions

*16 required improvement, which were addressed following advice from licensing officers

*A further 12 unlicensed businesses were identified through the monitoring of online delivery platforms. All were contacted and required to either obtain a licence or cease late night trading.

As a result of the targeted project:

*Three premises are now fully licensed

*Seven businesses have restricted their trading hours

*Two further outlets have closed permanently.

Coun Sally Maddocks, cabinet member with responsibility for corporate services, said: “Projects like this ensure that businesses with late night refreshment licences uphold public safety, prevent nuisance, and operate fairly. It’s good to see so many businesses being fully compliant and others only needing minor improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By taking an approach of working with businesses to educate and support them toward compliance, rather than rushing to penalise, we are ensuring that our enforcement activity is both firm and fair.”

Regular annual checks are planned to ensure businesses maintain high standards. Additional visits will also take place following changes in business ownership.