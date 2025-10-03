Council boss hopes for ‘better sense of Eden Project Morecambe’ after Cornwall trip

More details about Eden Project Morecambe could be known soon, the leader of Lancaster City Council has said, after she visited the first Eden in Cornwall and spoke with a director leading the Morecambe scheme.

Green councillor Caroline Jackson spoke about Eden at the latest full city council meeting, saying there had been “significant progress” recently.

"Recruitment has commenced for five posts to work with Eden’s project director, John Pye, out of Morecambe Town Hall,” she said.

"There were diggers on the Morecambe site drilling exploratory holes to ascertain the circumstances for the foundations, and the latest Eden Project community conversation at Lancaster and Morecambe College attracted a good audience with plenty of searching questions.”

How part of Eden Morecambe could look. Image Grimshaw/Eden Project.

She added: “I had the opportunity to visit Eden in Cornwall and meet some of those who work there. After Cornwall, I came back with lots of questions about what it will be like here. I met John Pye and he answered a lot of questions and will prepare a briefing. Hopefully, we’re going to get a better sense of the project with slides and a briefing.”

Mr Pye is project director for Eden in Morecambe. In June, he and others including Coun Jackson were among speakers at an Eden community conversation event held at Morecambe Football Club.

During her speech, Coun Jackson also highlighted the city council-owned Ryelands House in Lancaster.

The historic building was used by a local NHS trust for years until last year, when the trust said it no longer met health and safety standards.

Work beginning at the Eden site in Morecambe. Photo: Eden Project

Since then, Labour councillor Sandra Thornberry has raised concerns about damage to it by vandals, while North Lancashire Community Land Trust had a vision to redevelop the house.

The property was recently advertised for rent or sale by an estate agent.

Coun Jackson apologised for a delay in the process but said various statutory organisations were involved and "things were progressing”.

In addition, the council leader said the situation had improved following the closure of the Williamson Park Cafe, with the opening of cabins to serve drinks and a covered seating area.

Planning permission to demolish the old cafe is in progress and a replacement building will be considered.