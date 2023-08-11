Council admits letters accusing Lancaster residents of fly tipping were ‘sent in error’

Among those to be sent the letters were residents in Elmwood Gardens, Lancaster - including an elederly woman, who was left "very worried" by the accusations.

Residents were told in the letter that they had "placed extra waste out for collection inappropriately", and were told they could be reported for fly tipping.

One resident said the letter wasn't signed, and their regular bin collectors and their boss didn't know anything about it.

"I dont know what the letter or the refuse crew are referring to," he said.

"We are responsible residents; we don't put black bags out next to our grey bins or non-recycling material on recycle day.

"I'm a student landlord; I spend a good deal of my time educating students in the management of waste.

"Everyone who has seen it has been appalled at it being sent out."

The letter sent out in error.

One of his neighbours to receive the letter was "an elderly lady who is very worried," he added.

"How many other city residents are being treated this way?"

A city council spokesman confirmed today, Friday, that the letters had been sent out in error.

They said: "It’s with regret that owing to a problem with the software that our refuse collecting crews use to alert our admin staff to issues they come across during their rounds, a number of letters were sent out in error.

"As a council we are committed to reducing the amount of household waste that goes to landfill, the majority of which can now be recycled.

"Unfortunately, there have been occasions recently when waste has been left at the side of wheelie bins, and the purpose of the letter is to remind residents that we are unable to take it away.

"We recognise that the letter which was sent to a number of local residents in error does not meet our usual standards and we would like to apologise for any distress it may have caused.