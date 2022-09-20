Local residents are being urged to get involved in the community conversation in a bid to enable the council to gather valuable feedback on how to best support local communities.

If you are willing to join the conversation and share your thoughts, the council would love to see you at the virtual meeting it has arranged with its partners on Tuesday September 27 from 6.30-8pm.

A city council spokesperson said: “Your contribution is vitally important to us in shaping how we work together to support our communities and help those who may be struggling the most.

Local residents are being urged to get involved in a community conversation about the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please share details of this event with your friends, family and community.”

To register to take part, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/colcc