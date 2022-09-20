News you can trust since 1837
Cost of living crisis: Lancaster City Council wants to hear from you at special meeting to discuss soaring prices

Lancaster City Council is hosting a virtual meeting to discuss the cost of living crisis.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:49 pm

Local residents are being urged to get involved in the community conversation in a bid to enable the council to gather valuable feedback on how to best support local communities.

If you are willing to join the conversation and share your thoughts, the council would love to see you at the virtual meeting it has arranged with its partners on Tuesday September 27 from 6.30-8pm.

A city council spokesperson said: “Your contribution is vitally important to us in shaping how we work together to support our communities and help those who may be struggling the most.

"Please share details of this event with your friends, family and community.”

To register to take part, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/colcc

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can also offer your feedback via the above link by completing a short survey.

