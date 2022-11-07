Citizens Advice North Lancashire released the figures this week and at the same time revealed the number of people seeking charitable help such as foodbank and fuel vouchers has also risen – by 566%.

The statistics, says the charity, reflect the numbers of residents who are finding the cost of living crisis hard to cope with.

"We are very worried about residents on the lowest incomes," said Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire which has offices in both Lancaster and Morecambe.

Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"The numbers of people coming to us who are unable to heat their homes or afford food is extremely worrying and now that winter is fast approaching, sadly, we are expecting the situation to worsen."

Joanna Young, the charity’s Head of Research and Campaigns, said it was absolutely critical for the Government to commit to raising benefits by the rate of inflation, including raising the Local Housing Authority rate, next year.

"We know that residents are struggling to get by if they have to rely on benefits to live and this is affecting health and wellbeing, especially where people are unwell, disabled or have young children in the household who are especially vulnerable to cold weather," she said,

Case studies

Joanna Young, Head of Research and Campaigns for Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

The charity spoke to a disabled client last week aged 64 who could not afford to repair his cooker, was relying on food bank food and had no heating because his benefits did not cover his costs due to rising bills.

They also spoke to another client who was the parent of a five-year-old child who described herself as 'hungry all the time' and who could not afford to heat her home.

The charity is also seeing a worrying spike in residents struggling to pay increasing rents, which are starting to go up due to the rise in interest rates.

Don’t suffer in silence

The Citizens Advice North Lancashire figures and how some issues are spiking based on clients seen between November 1 2021 and October 31 2022.

Helen urged people not to suffer in silence. "Contact us and we will do our very best to help, whether that's a hardship payment from the council scheme, or a benefits check, help with debt or advice around housing, employment or finances,” she said.

"We know that things are very difficult for many people but there are things we can do to support you. The Citizens Advice website is also full of useful advice so take a look if you are worried."

How the charity can help

Citizens Advice North Lancashire is an independent local charity offering advice to help people solve the issues they are facing and it also campaigns for change. It has a team of both paid staff and trained volunteers.

Both offices are open for drop in enquiries three days per week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There is also an adviceline for advice by phone, and advice can also be given via email.

Where residents are unable to leave their homes, home visits can be arranged. The main areas of advice given are around finances, benefits, debt, employment and housing.

To get in touch