Cost of living crisis: Lancaster businesses send out SOS to the Government

The #BusinessSOS campaign has launched today amid fears that spiralling energy prices could see a collapse of the high street.

The campaign involves more than 150,000 businesses who are urging Government to act on soaring energy costs which they say are proving more detrimental than the pandemic.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised support for six months for businesses, although exact details have yet to be announced.

Looking up Cheapside, Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Meanwhile Lancaster BID – which represents business in the city – has signed up to the nationwide appeal.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager, said: “The recent positive trends in vacancy rates and footfall in Lancaster city centre are at risk without urgent government support.

"A significant package of support is desperately needed to address spiralling energy costs and ensure that Lancaster city centre and high streets across the country, can remain prosperous and continue providing vital services to retain their importance in the heart of the local community.

“We are already hearing accounts of the severe pressures local businesses are facing and call on the government to act with the urgency required.”

What is the #BusinessSOS campaign calling for?

It has drawn up a three-point plan to support ailing businesses:

Reduce VAT

Headline rate reduced from 20% to 12.5%

Business energy bills reduced from 20% to 5% to match domestic billing

Business Rates Relief

100% rate relief until March 31 2023

Energy Rate Relief

A discounted kwh price on all business energy bills

A word from the campaign founder

Matthew Sims, the founder of #BusinessSOS campaign and the CEO of Croydon BID, said: “The new Prime Minister has days to save the high street as we know it.

"The impending announcement on how the Government will tackle the energy crisis facing businesses will either ensure businesses can remain trading or set in motion mass closures and redundancies.