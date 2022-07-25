Cost of living crisis grant announced for Lancaster pensioners

Pensioners living in the Lancaster district who are in receipt of Council Tax Support will receive the funding from the Government’s Household Support Fund.

Lancaster City Council has been allocated £555,000 by the Department for Work and Pension, to support households in the greatest need of help with their energy, food and water bills.

All pensioners, or those who will be of pensionable age by September 30 2022 and in receipt of Council Tax Support, will be sent a post office voucher by the council to the value of £90. An accompanying letter will explain what identification is needed to be able to cash the voucher at any post office branch.The letters and vouchers will be sent out in batches as from this week.

Many pensioners in Lancaster and Morecambe are set to receive a £90 cost of living crisis payment. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Counc Caroline Jackson, Leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Whilst the cost of living crisis is set to affect us all, for those already struggling to keep their head above water financially, the impact of it will be far more overwhelming.

“We are pleased to be administering the distribution of Housing Support Funding once again. Knowing our communities well, we have chosen the voucher system to distribute the funds quickly and simply. We hope the voucher will at least help to offset the increased cost of food and energy.

“To complement this support, and to ensure there is enough food available for those struggling to balance their books at this time, a proportion of the funding allocation has been redirected to assist all local food banks, clubs, pantries and community kitchens via the Lancaster District Food Justice Partnership.”

All eligible householders should receive their letter by the end of August. If this is not the case or if anyone has any questions on receipt of their letter, they can call the council’s customer service team on 01524 582000 and press optio n 7 for an advisor. Alternatively, residents can email [email protected] with their query.

Anyone not eligible for the Household Support Fund, but still struggling to make ends meet, may be able to apply for support from the Lancaster District Hardship Fund.