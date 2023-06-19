Controversial plans for 70 new homes on Lancaster farmland are rejected by city councillors

Officers had warned them the proposals would cause "significant harm” to an important green space.

WVC Lancaster Limited wanted to build the development on land north of Ashford House in Ashton Road.

They said the scheme would "considerably add to the supply of housing" in the city, and provide more benefits than the previously refused proposals for two holiday lets or a single property at the site.

An artist's impression of how part of the development might look.

Part of the 3.55 hectare site is considered to be previously developed land with a horse boarding stable, paddock, arena, and associated access. The remainder of the site consists of agricultural land.

The homes would have been split between 25% first homes, 37.5% shared ownership and 37.5% affordable rented in accordance with guidelines, and would have been a mix of two, three and four-bedroom, as well as bungalows and apartments.

The developers felt that with improvements to the road next to the site, a safe and attractive link could be provided to the canal towpath.

However, councillors - who visited the site before their committee meeting at Morecambe Town Hall today, Monday - agreed to reject the scheme after hearing it had been met with numerous objections by residents concerned that a popular canalside space would be lost.

Residents lodged more than 75 concerns, particularly over the high number of plans for new houses in the area and the subsequent impact on traffic.

They also highlighted the dangers for cyclists along the route, as well as the detrimental effect the plans could have on people's enjoyment of the popular canal path.

Concern was also raised about the detrimental effect on wildlife in the area.

One resident said: "This area is integral to our Lancaster heritage. The canal and British Waterways area of natural beauty should be maintained and unspoiled for the support of wildlife and birds and for the enjoyment of everyone in Lancaster and visitors to Lancaster.

"Already there are thousands of houses being considered for south Lancaster. The development onto the canal corridor is totally unnecessary."

The Lancaster Group of the Ramblers Association also objected to the application.

In addition, council officers said: "The proposed site is located within a valued landscape, designated as an Urban Setting Landscape, alongside Lancaster Canal that forms an important green space network in the district.

"The character of the area is open, rural, and tranquil and provides an important visual frame to the existing urban area and offers a peaceful retreat along the canal from the urban area.

"The proposal for residential development fails to preserve the open nature and character of the area resulting in significant harm to the landscape character of the site, the visual amenity of the area and the value and integrity of the canal corridor as an important green space.