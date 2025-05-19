Continuous 24-hour relay to take place on Morecambe prom as runners raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity
Runners from the groups Let’s Run Morecambe and Lancaster Runners will join forces on Saturday afternoon and take part in a continuous, 24-hour running relay along the promenade to fundraise for The Brain Tumour Charity.
Starting and finishing at the Midland Hotel, the relay will begin at 4pm on Saturday May 24, with a minimum of two participants running continuously until 4pm the next day.
The runners will cover a cumulative distance of 1,000km – representing the 1,000 people diagnosed with a brain tumour in the UK every month.
The groups hope to raise £3,000 for the charity, and have encouraged people to support the cause by donating or coming to cheer the runners on at the event.
You can donate to the team online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jan-christian-5 and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/997177199209622?active_tab=about