Contestants from Lancaster and Morecambe wanted to take part in hit Channel 4 show Hunted

Hunted and Celebrity Hunted are set to return to Channel 4 later this year – and they want you to take part.

Channel 4 has commissioned two new series of the award-winning and Bafta-nominated Hunted and Celebrity Hunted.

Series eight of Hunted films this year, while the sixth celebrity version recently concluded.

Hunted continues to be a gripping, edge-of-your-seat factual thriller, in which civilians and celebrities alike must evade detection and capture to be in with a chance of winning a share of the prize.

The fugitives are tracked by some of the world’s best elite hunters comprising of serving and former police officers, some of the best cyber and OSINT experts in the UK working alongside ex-military and intelligence services personnel.

Fugitives can run, but can they hide undetected, when under intense psychological pressure?

Hunted is currently accepting applications from pairs for its brand new series – if you think you’ve got what it takes to go on the run and become a real-life fugitive and in for a chance to win a share of £100,000, you can apply at www.huntedapplications.com

Applications close on May 31. Applicants must be 18+ when applying.

Leon Wilson, CEO of Shine TV & Zeppotron, who are behind the show, said: “We’re thrilled to be back into production on two new series of Hunted in 2025 for Channel 4.

"The series was co-developed by our brilliant new director of programmes, Matt Bennett, who I’m delighted to say will once again be overseeing the show. Viewers are also in for a treat with the Celebrity version, with an ace cast of new celeb fugitives raring to go on the run."