Consider your travel plans as severe wintry weather expected in Lancaster and Morecambe and across county

A period of severe weather is forecast to begin with scattered wintry showers from Friday afternoon, falling as snow over higher roads. This is predicted to continue overnight with some significant accumulations likely and freezing temperatures leading to widespread icy surfaces.

Heavy sleet and snow showers are forecast to hit the county on Saturday, with some very icy conditions later in the day and into the evening as skies clear and temperatures fall further overnight.

Further sleet and wet snow is forecast for Sunday, however this is expected to turn to rain during the evening as conditions become warmer and the risk of ice reduces as temperatures reach above freezing into Monday.

In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected, leading to periodic blizzard conditions in some areas.

Lancashire County Council's highways teams are gearing up for a very busy weekend with the expectation that gritting crews will be working around the clock to try to keep traffic moving on the main routes.

The conditions forecast mean that all of the council's resources will need to be dedicated to ploughing and gritting the main routes, which could remain icy even after being gritted due to continuous sleet, snow and possibly freezing rain.

Other roads which have not been treated could be treacherous and people are being asked to consider whether their journey is really necessary before setting out.

The council has already been gritting the further network of second priority roads which are treated during daylight hours in continuous icy conditions, and includes some roads giving access to the main routes, to try to reduce the impact of the ice and snow as much as possible once it arrives.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The Met Office has issued a warning for some really severe winter weather to hit Lancashire over the weekend, and the specialised local forecasts we receive for roads indicate conditions will be very difficult.

"Please remember that we have to prioritise which roads we grit, with our focus being on keeping the main routes moving. No council has the resources to grit and clear snow on every road.

"Our highways teams will be doing their best to keep the main routes passable, but there is a limit to the effect that gritting the roads with salt will have during heavy snow, so I would ask people to think very carefully about whether it’s a good idea to try to travel in those conditions.

"Please stay safe and if you do need to venture out take care on the roads."

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the 2,500km of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe weather.

You can find out more about gritting in Lancashire, including which roads are gritted, and what you can do to prepare here