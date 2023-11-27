Conservatives choose teacher to stand for Lancaster and Wyre at general election

A rural Conservative councillor has been selected to fight the new Lancaster and Wyre seat at the next general election.

Peter Cartridge, who lives in Over Wyre and represents Great Eccleston ward on Wyre Council, went head to head with two out of the area would-be candidates for the local Tory ticket.

He will fly the blue flag whenever the general election is called.

Coun Cartridge has been an active Conservative campaigner in both urban and rural Wyre for several years.

Peter Cartridge.

He has previously been a Preesall/Knott End representative on Wyre Council before winning the Great Eccleston ward seat (which comprises Out Rawcliffe, St Michael's Inskip and Churchtown).

He is a schoolteacher at Carr Head Primary School in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The new seat has been created following boundary changes which mean the disappearance of the North Preston and Wyre seat, represented by ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is stepping down at the election.

Coun Cartridge saw off challenges from Sebastian Lowe from Rugby and Chris Whiteside from Cumbria for the Conservative nomination.

“I'm delighted the Conservative members have put their faith in me as their candidate for the next general election,” Coun Cartridge said.

“Over the next year, I want to meet as many voters as I can to earn their faith in me as their next Member of Parliament.”

“Parliament needs people who know their local areas, who are willing to get stuck into local issues, and give a voice to those who feel left behind.”

Peter cites improving Lancaster and Garstang town centres as one of his first priorities.

“We need to increase the footfall, we need to attract better quality businesses and jobs to our area, and just generally make the centres nice places to be.”

Before a career in teaching, Peter ran a pub in Nottingham, whilst at university.

“Trust me, you learn about all sorts of folk when managing a pub," he said.

Peter’s decision to enter politics reflects a sincere dedication to addressing the needs of Lancaster and Wyre with innovative solutions.

“I want to be our MP to help people, to improve Lancaster and Wyre. As the locally born and bred candidate, I'm well-placed to do this."

Labour have already announced that Cat Smith, the current MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, will be the party's candidate for the new Lancaster and Wyre seat.

The Greens have chosen Lancaster city councillor Jack Lenox as their candidate.