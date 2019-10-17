Conservative Party announces ‘staunch Leave supporter’ as MP candidate for Lancaster and Fleetwood

A former journalist and Lancaster University law tutor has been selected as the Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for Lancaster and Fleetwood.

Louise Thistlethwaite, who describes herself as a “staunch Leave supporter” in the Brexit debate, lives in Askam-in-Furness, having been born in Ulverston.

She has two law degrees from Lancaster University and taught the subject for eight years there.

The 54-year-old was previously a sub-editor and trainer at The Mail in Barrow-in-Furness, where she still writes as a freelance columnist and food reviewer.

She is also a magistrate and currently works as a Leadership Support Officer for Cumbria County Council.

She said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been selected to contest the seat for the Conservative party.

“Lancaster and Fleetwood is a constituency I have a particular affinity with, both from many family connections and the years I spent studying and working at Lancaster University.

“I was inspired to get involved in politics by Women2Win, which supports women to stand for public office.

“Whenever the election is, Brexit will be a major issue and this is a leave constituency.

“That will be high on the agenda; but I will also be focusing on rural issues, water management in the constituency, education and skills, the NHS and law and order.”