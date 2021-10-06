Concern growing for missing 71-year-old woman from Bolton-le-Sands

Margaret Bannister was last seen in the Bolton-le-Sands area at around 9am on Tuesday, October 5.

The 71-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, of small build with short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a thick dark brown jacket, blue jeans, black wellies and was carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

Margaret Bannister (pictured) is described as 5ft 3in tall, of small build with short grey hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Margaret's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen her or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1087 of the 05/10/21."

