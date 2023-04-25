Concern for missing 50-year-old Accrington woman who was last seen outside Tesco
Police are looking for a middle-aged woman from Accrington who has been missing since last month.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Apr 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read
Joanne Neild was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington at the end of March.
She is white, slim, around 5ft 7 and often wears a black leather jacket.
Joanne has brown shoulder length hair, normally worn in a ponytail. She has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley,
Please call 999 for immediate sightings, or contact 101 with any information - quoting log 0569 of April 11, 2023.