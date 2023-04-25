Have you seen missing Joanne?

Joanne Neild was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington at the end of March.

She is white, slim, around 5ft 7 and often wears a black leather jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne has brown shoulder length hair, normally worn in a ponytail. She has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley,