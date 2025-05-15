‘Comrade mayor’ phrase prompts Tory complaint about ‘Soviet Union language’ during Lancaster City Council meeting

Labour councillors who addressed the new Mayor of Lancaster as ‘comrade’ during a city council meeting prompted a Conservative complaint about ‘Soviet Union’-style language.

Labour councillor Margaret Pattison was recently elected by councillors as the new Mayor of Lancaster. As part of the role, she acts as the chairperson at full council meetings.

At the latest full council meeting following her appointment as mayor, Labour councillors Jason Wood and Jean Parr referred to Coun Pattison as ‘comrade mayor’ once or twice during questions and discussions.

But Conservative councillor Keith Budden was unhappy with the phrase.

New mayor Coun Margaret Pattison. Photo: Robbie MacDonald

He said: “We have had language used in this council chamber tonight and in Ashton Hall, at Lancaster Town Hall, which I find offensive. It might be meant as a joke or to be funny? But I don’t think calling people ‘comrade’ is…”

At that point, another councillor called out ‘sit down’.

But Coun Budden continued, saying “Pardon? Calling people comrade in this situation is not right. Let’s have a little bit of decorum. It’s not the right term. It’s all…Soviet Union. ”

In response, Coun Pattison said: “They did call me comrade mayor, which I don’t mind.”

But after a brief consultation with council officers, Coun Pattison added: “In future, it’s ‘madam mayor’. Constitutionally.”

Coun Pattison was appointed mayor last week. Born in Morecambe, her journey into public life began as a young hairdressing apprentice where she was inspired by her employer, a local councillor and school governor. Her first direct step into politics came when her son Ian volunteered at the office of former MP Geraldine Smith.

After Ian went to university, Margaret was invited to take over the role. She later stood for election. Over the years, she has been a councillor on Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council. She has championed grass roots projects including the Alley Champions group and been a school governor.

Now, her mayoral charities for the next 12 months are St John’s Hospice and Making Space, which supports people with mental health conditions or learning disabilities..

Supporting her, Coun John Hanson is the new deputy mayor, with daughter Charlotte having the role of mayor’s consort.