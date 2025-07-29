Community spirit on show in Lancaster as neighbours band together to look after injured baby seagull

Neighbours have come together to help a baby seagull found in distress after falling from its nest.

The residents of Bradshaw Street in Lancaster discovered the young gull after it fell from its home in a chimney pot at the end of the street.

“Its wings were not developed for flight and its leg had been injured, but its parents were proactively caring for it, so we didn't want to move it and the RSPB confirmed this was the right thing to do,” said Paula Hamilton.

Neighbours have been providing water and food for the bird – which has been named Steven Seagull after the similarly named actor.

"We have been vigilant to prevent any harm coming to Steven by asking the drivers on the street to look out for him when setting off,” Paula said.

"He likes the shelter of sitting under the cars but has no awareness that they could run him over.

"Sometimes we have had to corral him towards a safer haven as he has taken to walking in the middle of the road.”

The residents have asked that people wishing to see Steven take care of where he may be hiding, and do not remove him from the street as he is being well looked after by both his parents and residents.

Paula added: “Either one or both parents are constantly watching him and are very aggressive if you get too close!

“He is expected to soon be strong enough to take flight but until then we are quite happy to have him as part of our family.”