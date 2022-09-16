Community space reopens with official launch by Lancaster MP

Lancaster MP Cat Smith will formally re-open the newly refurbished community space at 11am on Saturday September 24.

Beyond Radio presenter Matteo Sanderson will be re-launching the new Changing Places facilities at noon.

The local community is invited to look at the work that has gone on at the premises over the last few months.

The Cornerstone in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cornerstone has been developed as a safe space in the city for a number of years.

Over recent months the city has had to respond to many new challenges facing communities, families and individuals.

The Cornerstone has seen a huge increase in neighbours struggling with the effects of lockdown, the challenges of meeting the daily bills and the increased uncertainties due to a changing climate, effects of war in Europe, political unrest and the death of the Queen.

Their work has focused on supporting the city through these times of uncertainty, providing an oasis of calm whilst offering practical support through mental health, bereavement and wellbeing programmes.

The team has also developed new activities using the new spaces that have been created, including a weekly Memories Cafe, a drop-in cafe, and a community food project.

Their work with local partners is increasing to extend the range of activities and support that can be offered in the city and they are actively looking for ways to build community in the city.