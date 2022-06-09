Community piano makes comeback at Morecambe Arndale

Management and customers were delighted when young pianist Matilda Walden sat down and played for them.

It was the first time that Matilda, who has a YouTube channel featuring her musical talent, had played in public and shoppers were thrilled to watch her public debut.

Craig Allen, Arndale centre manager, said: “We have really missed having the piano out and having had it recently tuned thought we should get it back out without delay.

Matilda Walden plays the piano after it returns to Morecambe Arndale Centre.

"By a very happy coincidence Matilda was in the centre and sat down and played for us. The reaction from our shoppers was wonderful and to hear the piano filling the mall with music once more really made my day.