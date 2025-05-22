Community is working together towards a brighter future for Lancaster estate

Ryelands is worth it! That’s the message from a community group aiming to build a brighter future for the Lancaster estate and its residents.

Over the past few years, Ryelands Residents Community Group have seen a resurgence in support for their activities and plans for a new play park on the estate and, eventually, a new community centre too.

“When I joined the group in 2022, just a couple of residents were involved and now it’s grown so we have a great support network on the estate,” said group chair Jenny Armer.

“We want to increase the number of experiences we can provide for children on the estate so they have as many opportunities as anyone else.

Ryelands Residents Community Group want to make life better for all children on the estate.

“Most of the families are on low incomes and don’t have transport so a lot of the children don’t leave the estate during school holidays so it’s really important for us to provide as much as we can at a low cost.”

The group have arranged trips, Halloween parties, and have collected money for children to be able to give small gifts to their parents at Christmas.

“We want to make a big change on the estate, to improve our children’s health and wellbeing so there’s a happy and healthy outlook for them,” said Jenny.

Every Monday morning, the group meet with residents and a city council representative to raise issues which can range from yellow lines needing to be repainted outside Ryelands Primary School to bin collections and road sweeping.

Children wrapping Christmas presents for their parents on the Ryelands estate.

But the group’s main concern is a lack of community facilities on the estate for which funding is required. They currently rent St Chad’s Church hall for events and activities.

“We’re probably the only estate in the area without a community centre where we could run regular groups, including youth clubs, and organise food parcels,” Jenny said.

And the group also want to see improvements to the park at the centre of the estate within two years as it is currently inaccessible to children with disabilities.

In the meantime, more volunteers on the estate take part in regular litter picks to develop a sense of pride in where they live and the group has received support for their efforts from local businesses including Hodgson’s Chippy, Lancaster On Ice and the Dog & Partridge in Bare.

One of the many litter picks now taking place on Ryelands estate.

The group are also part of a network including Lancaster District CVS, the city council, Lancaster Area Police, Ryelands Primary and Nursery Schools, Lancaster Medical Practice, St Chad’s Church, and Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, who are working together to improve what is still one of the most deprived areas in the district.

“I want people to have a better image of Ryelands, it’s not the estate it was in the nineties,” said Ryelands resident Rebecca.

“I want to make a difference for the children who will grow up on Ryelands. The group is doing a lot for the community and our persistence is paying off.”

To shine a spotlight on the good work done so far and encourage more support, a video has been produced which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=958528416042298