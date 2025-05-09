Community group has new banner stolen just hours after being displayed in Lancaster village

The stolen banner.

A community group has been left distraught after their new banner was stolen just hours after being installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Lapwing Fields Green Space, Slyne-with-Hest and Bolton-le-Sands, had put the banner in place on Wednesday.

They had paid for the banner using personal money as they have no funding at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the banner lasted a matter of hours before being cut down and stolen.

A group spokesperson said: “Our group formed in response to the threat from total development of the precious green belt separating our two distinct communities.

"We are promoting the assets of this land and all the benefits on many levels that it gives to us.

“To have our banner illegally removed in such a cowardly action is beyond our understanding.

"We will not be letting this deplorable act dampen our desires to champion our area and will carry on with our campaign and come out stronger.”