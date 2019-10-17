Communities invited to apply for £500,000 Windrush Day Celebrations 2020 funds

Communities across the North West can bid for a share of £500,000 funding to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants to the nation’s social, economic, political and religious life.

The annual Grant Scheme will open today (October 17) as communities around the country celebrate Black History Month. The fund will provide up to £25,000 to local councils, charities and community groups seeking to host events for Windrush Day 2020.

This follows the inaugural national Windrush Day earlier this year when the Grant Scheme supported community groups and councils across the North West to celebrate the extraordinary local stories of the Windrush generation and their descendants with six groups receiving a share of £56,181.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “The first national Windrush Day earlier this year saw communities across the country celebrate and honour the lasting impact of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

“Today we are opening applications for funding for Windrush Day 2020 to ensure that we continue to commemorate a seminal moment in Britain’s history for generations to come.

“The North West is a diverse region and has a thriving British Caribbean community whose valuable contribution to the everyday life in the region should be celebrated.

“I encourage local authorities and community groups in the area to bid for a share of the £500,000 Windrush Day Grant Scheme to help reach even more local people with commemorations next year.”

This year saw the first national Windrush Day take place, with activities and events taking place up and down the country. Through educational workshops, theatre performances and historical exhibitions communities honoured that landmark day over 70 years ago when the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks.

To apply, download an application form from https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/2020-windrush-day-grant and return the completed form to Windrushdaygrants@cuf.org.uk. Please include ‘Windrush Day Grant’ in the subject line.