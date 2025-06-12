Comms expert returns home to launch new Lancaster business

A new Lancaster-based business is combining international expertise and local pride to make an impact, through supporting organisations to build value-led brands and raise their profile.

The Authentic Partnership Ltd is the newest venture for communications expert Dr Jo Heaton-Marriott, a Lancaster University science graduate who has led several award-winning events and marketing campaigns.

Following almost 20 years working within the university sector, including the last six years as a high level executive in the north east, Jo has returned to Lancaster with a mission; determined to use her expertise to make a difference within the city she is proud to call home.

Since launching just over a month ago, Jo has connected with many local business founders and is forging a plan to promote Lancaster as the city of homegrown business.

Jo has a track record of building compelling brands and engaging with public audiences. In 2011 she created the Lancashire Science Festival, a vibrant public event hosted by the University of Lancashire in Preston, and she is internationally recognised as a public engagement expert.

Following completion of her doctorate in microbiology at Lancaster University in 2007, Jo became involved in science communication, working with local schools to share her love of biology through hands-on workshops.

She was awarded a national prize for this work, catalysing a move into university management which saw her appointed as director of communications and engagement at the University of Lancashire, and ultimately executive

director of communications and development at Teesside University.

With such broad experience, including leadership of social responsibility and fundraising, Jo has now taken the leap to found her own business, motivated by the opportunity to fully focus on making a difference.

Jo is passionate about living the values she helps business leaders to shape.

The Authentic Partnership Ltd is a socially conscious business and is giving back through offering free advice to local startups and charities at regular drop-in sessions, as well as prioritising local spend.

She said: “I have a background in the sciences and rely on facts, data and insight. This means I craft communications that are honest, and evidence based. I don’t do spin.

"As a customer, you often come across exaggerated claims or misrepresentation and this damages brand reputation. Authenticity powers connection and builds loyalty, leading to sales, donations and public support.

“Organisations need to get their story straight. I can help with that. Through The Authentic Partnership Ltd I am continuing to work with major national partners to shape external engagement strategies and build profile with purpose.

"But I am also delighted to have the opportunity to do much more within my home city.

“I am passionate about building community connection and civic pride. Lancaster is a thriving city with so many independent businesses: we deserve a national profile as the city of local enterprise.

“I am looking forward to offering my support to the great work already underway to further celebrate everything our city has to offer.”

Find out more about The Authentic Partnership Ltd online at https://theauthenticpartnership.co.uk/

Regular drop-in sessions are promoted on social media at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jo-heaton-marriott-29568720/