Comedy legend Ross Noble to appear in Lancaster as part of new UK stand-up tour
He will be appearing at Lancaster Grand on Sunday February 15 2026.
Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.
Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.
As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC1), QI (BBC1), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4) and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue (BBC Radio 4). Ross has also made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC1).
Tickets are available online at rossnoble.com or via the Grand box office on 01524 64695.