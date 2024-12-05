Comedy legend Ross Noble to appear in Lancaster as part of new UK stand-up tour

Acclaimed comedy legend Ross Noble is returning to UK theatres during 2025 and 2026 with his brand new, 56-date stand-up tour, Cranium of Curiosities.

He will be appearing at Lancaster Grand on Sunday February 15 2026.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.

Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC1), QI (BBC1), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4) and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue (BBC Radio 4). Ross has also made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC1).

Tickets are available online at rossnoble.com or via the Grand box office on 01524 64695.