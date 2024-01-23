Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nish, Don’t Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from the comedian.

He will perform at Lancaster Town Hall on September 21, and tickets go on sale on Friday January 26 from www.nishkumar.co.uk

Nish – named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph’s 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century – will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who isn’t going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister. It’s 80 minutes of sweet, sweet vibe killing, plus support act and interval.

Nish Kumar will be coming to Lancaster as part of his new tour. Photo by Matt Stronge

Nish said: “As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand-up comedy.”

Internationally famed Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

Nish’s last tour, Your Power, Your Control, played to sell out audiences up and down the country and was critically acclaimed when it debuted in 2022, it was also released as a special on Sky Comedy in 2023.

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC2) and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio.

He currently hosts the popular Pod Save The UK podcast, and is regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC2), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order (BBC2).

Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comics Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max’s Hold The Front Page.