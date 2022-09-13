Colourful tribute acts to cover everything from 70s classics to glam rock at Lancaster Rewind festival this weekend

During a period of national mourning, the event organisers spoke with project partners and carefully checked the relevant Government guidance before deciding to go ahead with the event.

The event on Sunday will finish well before the national one minute silence at 8pm in memory of Her Majesty.

Lancaster Rewind will look back over the past 50 years and more showcasing the buildings, businesses and music which contribute towards making Lancaster look so special.

Then: Wesley Methodist Church, Sulyard Street, Lancaster, seen from Dalton Square, in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection/www.ribapix.com

The event launches on Thursday (September 15) with the opening of an exhibition in Lancaster City Museum in Market Square.

The exhibition takes a look back at photos of the city taken for a special edition of the Architects Journal 50 years ago and compares them to how the city is today.

A booklet and video have been produced to accompany the exhibition showcasing businesses which have been trading in the city for 50 years or more and hearing from some of the people connected to them.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager, said: “The selection includes a cross section of everything the city has to offer including independents, well-known High Street chains providing a wide range of goods and services.”

Now: The Cornerstone, Sulyard Street, Lancaster, seen from Dalton Square in 2022. Picture by Brian Ormerod.

Lancaster Rewind continues over the weekend with guided walks on both Saturday and Sunday exploring the fabric of the city and discovering some of the oldest businesses.

Saturday evening sees a 1970s evening at The Pub with a talk from Barry Lucas, founder of Lancaster’s former ‘Ear ‘Ere Records, a 1972 quiz and ending with an evening of 1970s music.

Sunday sees the Melodrome take centre stage in Market Square with a packed programme of nostalgic music and dance from the 1970s between 11am and 5.30pm, where colourful tribute acts will cover everything from 70s classics to glam rock in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the era.

Retro entertainment for all including arcade games, selfie station, candy floss, stilt walkers and fairground games will transport visitors to the colourful bygone time.