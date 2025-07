This year’s theme was ‘Exist and Be Free’ – a joyful day of visibility, unity, and love.

Organised by Out in the Bay, the festivities began with a parade from the Battery to the Platform, where an afternoon of entertainment was then held.

Performances included Smasby, The Blitz Kids, Channy, and Cheryl Ferguson and her son Alex, as well as hosts for the day Rio and River Stanley.

There were also stalls outside.

Our photographer Michelle Adamson snapped the scenes along the way.

1 . Morecambe Pride 2025 Ready for all weather. Photo: Michelle Adamson

2 . Morecambe Pride 2025 Ready for a day of fun. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3 . Morecambe Pride 2025 There was some interesting headwear on show! Photo: Michelle Adamson

4 . Morecambe Pride 2025 Fire crews joined in the parade. Photo: Michelle Adamson