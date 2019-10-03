Cold weather and darker evenings prompt Morecambe Bay Foodbank to issue appeal after running low on food

Morecambe Bay Foodbank has issued an appeal to people across the area asking for donations as they are running low on food.

With Winter approaching, donations are not currently keeping up with demand from the Foodbank, which last year issued 7019 emergency three day food supplies to people in the area.

Annette Smith, manager of the Foodbank, said: “At this time year, demand for our services usually goes up due to cold weather and darker evenings.

“Some of our clients have to choose between increased utility bills and food and this means that we tend to see more people being referred to us in the winter months.”

“We are really fortunate to have an amazingly supportive community in this area, so we would ask everyone who regularly supports us to keep on donating!

“If colleagues and community groups want to do a food drive, our vans are always willing to come and pick up larger donations.”

The Morecambe Bay Foodbank takes in and gives out four tonnes of food on average each month.

It also gives out nappies, toiletries, pet food and household essentials such as toilet roll and laundry powder. Users are referred to the Foodbank via a voucher scheme and can use the Foodbank up to three times in six months.

In July, The Foodbank opened its Community Hub on Euston Road where it gives out free school uniform to families who need it, open three days each week.

To find out what the Foodbank needs each week, you can follow their Facebook page or look at their website. Currently they are particularly short of tinned fish, long life milk, steamed puddings, jam, size 5/6 nappies and tea and coffee.