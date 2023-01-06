Co Wheels car club welcomes new vehicles and more locations in Lancaster and Carnforth

The council has taken delivery of three new electric vehicles as part of the council’s partnership with Co Wheels car club, which provides the opportunity to hire an electric vehicle for as little as £5 an hour and are perfect for those who may only need a vehicle for short periods of time.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to our health, no matter who you are or where you live.

With no exhaust, pure electric cars produce no carbon dioxide emissions, which helps to reduce air pollution considerably.

From left: Bob Bailey (Carnforth Town Council clerk), Carnforth town councillor Ian Lawrence; Carnforth town councillor Jim Grisenthwaite, Lancaster city councillor Kevin Frea (cabinet member for the climate emergency), Izzy Maher (project delivery officer at Lancaster City Council) and Coun Chris Smith (Carnforth mayor).

The cars have been purchased using external funding provided to the city council for public health initiatives.

They are now available for the public to book 24/7 in the following locations: Dallas Road Car Park (Lancaster), Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, and Preston Street (Carnforth).

Coun Kevin Frea, cabinet member for the climate emergency, said: “One of the ways we can all make a difference to CO2 emissions and help to reduce air pollution is by cutting down our use of private vehicles and instead use a sustainable mode of transport.

“For those times when a car may be needed, our partnership with Co Wheels is an excellent option as it provides the opportunity to hire an electric vehicle for short periods of time.

“I’m delighted that these new vehicles have been delivered and are now available for use by the general public.”

Car clubs have been shown to reduce car dependence, removing on average 18.5 privately owned cars from the road. Around 22% of members said they would have bought a car if they had not joined a car club and they have also been seen to reduce traffic on the road as members tend to drive less and use public transport, walk and cycle more.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "Lancashire has made a good start to the transition to electric vehicles by installing 150 on-street electric vehicle charging bays throughout the county, and are currently pursuing opportunities to be able to invest in more infrastructure to support them in the future.

"We're pleased to support the Co Wheels scheme by designating one of the electric charging bays in Carnforth for the exclusive use of the shared-use vehicle."

Carnforth mayor Coun Chris Smith said: “Carnforth Town Council is delighted that Carnforth has been chosen as a preferred location for one of the three new Co Wheels electric vehicles.

"The Co Wheels initiative is a cheap and convenient way of reducing the impact of unavoidable car journeys. We are confident that once the scheme becomes established the vehicle will become very popular.

“The town council has set out, in its Neighbourhood Plan, an aspiration to achieve a future carbon zero status and this scheme will enable residents to play their part in reducing carbon emissions.”

Once you've signed up as a Co Wheels member, you pay a monthly membership fee to be part of the car club, and then just pay for your journeys when you use the vehicles.

For more information and to sign up visit www.co-wheels.org.uk/lancaster