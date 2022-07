Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter feed: “This car was stopped as it was just about to leave Forton Services onto the M6 to drive to Scotland.

"The window had been covered with cling film providing zero visibility for the driver.

"Driver required to remove this with immediate effect.”

Police stopped this car leaving Forton Services after seeing cling film on a broken window.

