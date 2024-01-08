News you can trust since 1837
Civic funeral to be held for Lancaster city councillor

The civic funeral of a Lancaster city councillor is to be held this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT
Coun Paul Gardner passed away at the age of 70 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on December 16. His funeral will take place on Tuesday January 9 at 2.30pm at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Councillors will form a guard of honour as a mark of respect prior to the funeral taking place.

Labour Party stalwart Coun Gardner was in his third term as a Lancaster city councillor, having served previously (at first for Carnforth and later for Carnforth & Millhead) 2003-07 and 2011-15 before topping the poll at May’s elections.

The late Coun Paul Gardner.The late Coun Paul Gardner.
The late Coun Paul Gardner.

He also was a Carnforth town councillor and previous town mayor.

Before retiring, Coun Gardner was a full-time officer of the Royal College of Nursing.

He served on the board of North Lancashire Citizens Advice.

He was secretary of the Co-operative Party Fylde and Lancaster Branch.

Coun Gardner’s late wife Janette also served on Carnforth Town Council.

