Civic funeral to be held for Lancaster city councillor
Coun Paul Gardner passed away at the age of 70 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on December 16. His funeral will take place on Tuesday January 9 at 2.30pm at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Councillors will form a guard of honour as a mark of respect prior to the funeral taking place.
Labour Party stalwart Coun Gardner was in his third term as a Lancaster city councillor, having served previously (at first for Carnforth and later for Carnforth & Millhead) 2003-07 and 2011-15 before topping the poll at May’s elections.
He also was a Carnforth town councillor and previous town mayor.
Before retiring, Coun Gardner was a full-time officer of the Royal College of Nursing.
He served on the board of North Lancashire Citizens Advice.
He was secretary of the Co-operative Party Fylde and Lancaster Branch.
Coun Gardner’s late wife Janette also served on Carnforth Town Council.