Civic champions launch bid to electrify Lancaster to Morecambe railway line in time for Eden

Lancaster Civic Vision are pushing for the council to bid for some of the Government’s £2.5bn transport fund to help them to re-electrify the Lancaster to Morecambe and Heysham railway line.

David Morgan, deputy chair and communications lead for Lancaster Civic Vision, said: "Everyone is agreed that the Eden Project Morecambe is a huge opportunity for the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But have we thought enough about what we need to do to ensure that all the potential economic benefits are maximised and impact positively across our district?

A diesel train waiting at Morecambe railway station. Photo by Lancaster Civic Vision

"Lancaster Civic Vision will in the coming months be examining a whole range of interventions that we believe are critical to ensure that the whole of our region benefits from the multiplier effect of Eden. Initially we want to focus on transport issues.

"Eden is planning a ‘soft’ opening in 2026 with a ‘full’ opening in 2027 – only three years away.

"It is anticipated this district will received around a million additional visitors per year – up to 4,000 per day.

"Although the split between those who will be arriving by road and rail is as yet unknown it is clearly important to encourage the use of rail.

Electric passenger train crosses Greyhound Bridge en route to Morecambe and Heysham. Photo courtesy of Lancaster Past & Present

"We believe that there are two key actions required: The electrification of the rail link between Lancaste and Morecambe with major upgrades to both stations, and further electrification to the Port of Heysham with a major upgrade to the port and its railway station.

"Should the first impression that visitors have of their Eden Project Morecambe experience be to alight from a speedy, comfortable electric train and then board a small noisy, diesel train for the 10 minute journey to the eco biospheres of the new Eden development?

"It should be noted that in 1908 – over 100 years ago - the Lancaster-Morecambe-Heysham line was one of the first in the UK to be electrified, and a one mile section at Scale Hall became known as ‘The Golden Mile’ where different forms of gantries and connections were tested.

"In their first year of operation the electric multiple unit trains achieved an availability of 99.63%, a reliability unprecedented on a steam railway, and indeed on electric and diesel ones as well.

How the Station at the Port of Heysham looks today to arriving visitors. Photo by Lancaster Civic Vision

"Lancaster Civic Vision believe that this is a perfect opportunity for the Lancaster and Morecambe district to be brought ‘Back to the Future’ and the Lancaster and Morecambe railway line re-electrified as a matter of urgency."

Whilst Lancaster City Council is not the transport authority for the area Lancaster Civic Vision believe that they have a critical community leadership role to play in driving coordinated action from all the relevant transport stakeholders.

Mr Morgan said: "LCV are aware that as a result of the scrapping of the northern link of HS2 the government has made £2.5bn available under their ‘Local Transport Schemes Across the North’ and as a first step we urge Lancaster City Council to press the County Council and the relevant rail authorities to submit a bid to this fund to finance the necessary rail improvements to electrify the lines between Lancaster-Morecambe-Heysham.

"The Port of Heysham is one of the few purpose build ports, opened in 1904 to gain access to the profitable Northern Irish and Isle of Man cargo and passenger trade.

Heysham, Morecambe & Lancaster line – the first single phase electric railway in Great Britain. Photo courtesy of Lancaster Past and Present

"This year is the 120th anniversary of that opening and the Port of Heysham is still a vital link for the Lancaster and Morecambe area with a flourishing and expanding cargo trade between it and Northern Ireland – which is in itself a direct entry point into the EEC.

With the opening of Eden Project Morecambe it is anticipated that there will be a flourishing arrival of visitors using the Isle of Man "Ferry services but regrettably the facilities that await them when they arrive will hardly give them an encouraging foresight of the visitor experience they anticipate from the new Eden facility.

"We have a real opportunity with Eden coming to improve our facilities locally and the group are currently looking at options for a scheme.

"Again, LCV urge Lancaster City Council to take the lead and press both county and Government for funding to ensure that this significant 120 year anniversary for the Port of Heysham is one to celebrate its future growth and input into the Morecambe and Lancaster district economy.

"This is a unique opportunity for the district to return to its former glory days and Lancaster Civic Vision have set up a petition on their web page, and urge everyone who believes these items are vital to the success of Eden Project Morecambe for the whole of the Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth area, to register your details and ensure that strong local feelings are heard and felt in all quarters of effective power.

"LCV have met with David Morris MP who is supportive of our vision, please email him to let him know you also support our proposals.

"Additionally, we would request that you contact your local city and county councillors urging them to get behind this petition."

The petition can be signed online at https://www.lancastercivicsociety.uk/2024/01/25/lancaster-civic-vision-lcv-launch-electrify-the-lancaster-morecambe-heysham-line-campaign/

Lancaster Civic Vision is the operating name for Lancaster Civic Society and its sub-group Lancaster Vision.