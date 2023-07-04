Civic champions bid to electrify Lancaster to Morecambe railway line in time for Eden Project

Lancaster Civic Vision are pushing for the council to bid for some of the Government’s £8.8bn transport fund to help them to re-electrify the Lancaster to Morecambe railway line and upgrade Junction 34 of the M6.

David Morgan, deputy chair and communications lead for Lancaster Civic Vision, said: "Everyone is agreed that the Eden Project Morecambe is a huge opportunity for the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

"But have we thought enough about what we need to do to ensure that all the potential economic benefits are maximised and impact positively across our district?

The 18.41 train to Morecambe departing Lancaster Railway Station. Photo by Lancaster Civic Vision

"Lancaster Civic Vision will in the coming months be examining a whole range of interventions that we believe are critical to ensure that the whole of our region benefits from the multiplier effect of Eden. Initially we want to focus on transport issues.

"Eden is planned to open in 2026 – only two years away.

"It is anticipated this district will received up to one and a half million additional visitors per year – over 4,000 per day.

"Although the split between those who will be arriving by road and by rail is unknown it is clearly important encourage the use of rail.

An electric passenger train crosses Greyhound Bridge en route for Morecambe and Heysham. Photo courtesy of Lancaster Past & Present

"We believe that there are two key actions required:

"The electrification of the rail link between Lancaster and Morecambe with major upgrades to both stations

"A major upgrade to the Park & Ride facility at Junction 34 of the M6.”

Lancaster to Morecambe railway line

Three passengers for the 2.45 pm Park and Ride. Photo by Lancaster Civic Vision

In 1908 the Lancaster-Morecambe-Heysham line was one of the first in the UK to be electrified, and a one-mile section at Scale Hall became known as ‘The Golden Mile’ where different forms of gantries and connections were tested.

In their first year of operation the electric multiple unit trains achieved an availability of 99.63%, a reliability unprecedented on a steam railway, and indeed on electric and diesel ones as well.

Lancaster Civic Vision believe that this is a perfect opportunity for the Lancaster and Morecambe district to be brought ‘back to the future’ and the Lancaster and Morecambe railway line re-electrified as a matter of urgency.

Mr Morgan added: "The Chancellor in his Spring Budget announced an £8.8bn fund to support local transport schemes.

"As a first step we urge Lancaster City Council to press the county council and the relevant rail authorities to submit a bid to this fund to finance the necessary rail improvements to electrify the line between Lancaster and Morecambe.

"Is the first impression that visitors have of their Eden Project Morecambe experience to alight from a speedy, comfortable electric train to board a small noisy, diesel train for the 10-minute journey to the eco biospheres of the new Eden development?”

Park and Ride Junction 34 M6

It is anticipated that vehicular visitors will be directed to the Park & Ride facility at Junction 34 and that ‘Eden’ transit vehicles will then ferry them to and from the facility in Morecambe.

Lancaster Civic Vision believe there should be an improvement of the Park & Ride, to include better facilities to wait for buses in bad weather, toilets, signage, mapping of area, bus routes, where to find emergency services, together with promotion of amenities and tourism.

"This is a unique opportunity for this district to return to its former glory days and Lancaster Civic Vision have set up a petition on our website and we urge everyone who believes that these two items are vital to the success of Eden Project Morecambe for the whole of the Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth area to register your details so that we can return," Mr Morgan said.

"Additionally, we would request that you to contact your local MPs and city and county councillors urging them to get behind this petition."