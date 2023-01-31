City council rejects plans for 76 new homes and health centre in village near Lancaster

Plans for 76 new homes and a health centre near a village school have been rejected by city councillors.

The development was earmarked for land on Melling Road close to Hornby Park School in Hornby.

Almost 50 residents had objected to the scheme, saying it would "urbanise" an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The site off Melling Road. Photo: Story Homes

And Lancaster City Council had also received a petition from 68 residents against the scheme.

The council had also received 20 messages of support for the plans, as well as the backing of Lunesdale medical surgery, which serves Hornby and Kirkby Lonsdale.

Developers Story Homes had said 30 of the new homes would have been classed as 'affordable housing'.

However, councillors refused planning permission at Monday's planning meeting.

Planning officers said "exceptional circumstances" were needed to warrant building on land classified as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A council report said: "It is considered that exceptional circumstances do not exist and the development would have a significant impact on the character and appearance of the designated landscape.

"Whilst the council cannot currently demonstrate a five year supply of deliverable housing site, this does not in itself provide exceptional circumstances and the type of development proposed would also fail to meet a specific identified local need or provide an acceptable level of affordable housing or all housing to an appropriate standard.

"In addition to the above, the scheme fails to reflect the local distinctiveness of the area, in terms of its layout, scale and design and would appear detached from the existing settlement.

"The proposal also fails to provide an acceptable safe and suitable access to serve the development, would have a detrimental impact on highway safety and would potentially impact on the operation of the bus service.

"It fails to fully assess the flood risk at the site, show how these risks will be adequately mitigated or demonstrate how surface water would be effectively managed to ensure that the development does not present risks of flooding on-site or off-site."