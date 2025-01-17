Citizens Advice to host Lancaster event to showcase the vital work they do

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice North Lancashire is hosting a special event to showcase the invaluable services it provides in the district.

An Evening With Citizens Advice North Lancashire will take place on Thursday January 30 from 6pm until 8pm, at St Thomas' Church Centre in Lancaster, and will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the charity’s vital work in providing free, confidential advice on a range of issues, including debt, housing, employment, mental health and the cost of living.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire plays a crucial role in helping individuals navigate life’s challenges, supporting thousands of local people every year.

The charity is currently seeing record numbers of people through their doors at their offices in Morecambe and Lancaster.

The CAB North Lancashire team.

The evening will feature insights from volunteers and staff about the work they do and the people they help. There will also be the chance to discuss how the charity meets the needs of the community and how it relies on funding and donations to provide this support and engage in numerous projects and campaigns.

“We are excited to invite the public to join us for this special evening,” said Joanna Young, chief executive at Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

“It’s a chance to learn about the breadth of services we provide and hear first hand from our incredible team of volunteers and staff and the impact they have in the community.'

The event will also highlight ways attendees can get involved, from volunteering opportunities to fundraising initiatives. Light refreshments will be available, and there will be a chance for guests to network and ask questions.

It is free to attend. Reserve your spot at An Evening With Citizens Advice North Lancashire at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EGNK

Citizens Advice North Lancashire is a charity that provides free, impartial, and confidential advice and support to people in need. The organisation empowers individuals to understand their rights and navigate complex issues, promoting social justice and equality in the local community.