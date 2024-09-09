Citizens Advice thanks trustee for 34 years of service to Lancaster and Morecambe

A charity stalwart has retired from the board of Citizens Advice North Lancashire after an amazing 34 years of service to the charity, which has offices in both Lancaster and Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing down, June Ashworth said: "Sadly, Citizens Advice is needed more than ever. It's been a long and very pleasurable journey to be a part of this amazing charity.

"I will never forget the volunteers who give up their time to help others, and I'll miss it. It's been a part of my life for 34 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Hatton-Yeo, chair of trustees, said: "June's service to our Charity has been outstanding and we are so grateful to her for all the years she has spent supporting the work of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. She is truly a community champion."

June Ashworth with the Citizens Advice North Lancashire chair of trustees, Alan Hatton-Yeo.

CEO Joanna Young said: "Thank you June, for all your service to Citizens Advice North Lancashire, since 1991!

"Our trustees are volunteers too, and we are so grateful for all the support and guidance June has contributed, so that we are still going strong after all these years, providing advice and support to those in the community who need it."

Citizens Advice North Lancashire provides independent, confidential and impartial support and advice to anyone who needs it, improving both financial resilience and wellbeing for the residents they help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They help people to find a way forward, whoever they are, whatever their problem, and challenge unfairness, discrimination and poor practice.

Last year the team supported more than 7,500 people with more than 28,000 problems, and generated nearly £15m for residents - money that goes directly back into the community they serve.

For more information and how you can donate to your local charity, head to northlancashirecab.org.uk