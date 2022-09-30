Citizens Advice opens new office in Lancaster city centre

Citizens Advice North Lancashire celebrated the official opening of their new office in Lancaster on Thursday with a visit from Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of the national Citizens Advice service.

The new office, located on George Street in Lancaster, will serve as a community hub where people can pop in and access information, a computer, advice and signposting to other services. Initially it will be opening on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire, a local independent charity, and part of the national Citizens Advice network has long had a presence in Lancaster but had to move out of its previous office on King Street as the space was no longer suitable.

The Citizens Advice team with community partners outside the new office on George street in Lancaster.

Their other office is located on Queen Street in Morecambe.

The charity has a team of more than 30 paid advisers and 50 active volunteers who provide advice about all aspects of life but with a focus on debt, benefits, employment, housing and family issues.

CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, Helen Greatorex, said: "We are so excited to finally find the right space in Lancaster. Our staff and volunteers are really looking forward to welcoming people to the new office this Winter so that we can provide advice and guidance to people in our community."

The charity has seen a 76 per cent increase in requests for charitable help since the previous year based on their August figures.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice in England and Wales, Coun Cary Matthews, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, Lancaster City Council leader Coun Caroline Jackson, Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, and Dr Alan Hatton-Yeo MBE, chair of trustees, Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

As winter approaches the charity is training new volunteers to help them cope with the demand for their service.

Dame Clare Moriarty said: "With so many people worrying about the rising cost of living we know that our services are more needed than ever.

"I am really delighted that Citizens Advice North Lancashire has opened in Lancaster again and I know what a wonderful job they will continue to do to support the local community this year and into the future."

Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: "Citizens Advice, working in partnership with the council, provides a much needed service to residents across the district, so it's a pleasure to see the new Lancaster office open today."

The service is currently recruiting volunteers to help staff the new Lancaster office, and to help in Morecambe.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Citizens Advice North Lancashire you can email [email protected] to find out more.