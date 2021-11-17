Citizens Advice on the move to a new Lancaster home

The King Street building.

The charity, which offers advice and support to residents across the district, and also has an office in Morecambe, is planning to move to a new Lancaster space in the new year which will be a bit smaller, and more accessible for clients.

"During the pandemic much of our advice was done over the phone which is more convenient for many of our clients" said chief executive Helen Greatorex.

"We know, however, that some people still prefer a face to face appointment so we are going to be opening a new office space in Lancaster in the new year so that people can still come and see us."

Covid had made it difficult for Citizens Advice to see clients face to face as so many of their meeting rooms are small and unventilated, and the old building was not easily accessible for disabled people.

Instead, members of the Advice Matters team have been out and about each week in the community, hosting drop-in sessions in shopping centres and other public spaces.

The charity's team of more than 50 staff and volunteers have been working remotely, giving advice over phone, email and zoom.

"We want to make sure that everyone can reach us, which has been a challenge over Covid, and we will be opening both our offices up in the new year, as soon as we are able to." said Helen "In the meantime, please don't hesitate to call us if you need advice - we are here to help."

While plans are firmed up for the new office, the charity will be working from a room kindly lent by their friends at The Dukes Theatre. Any paperwork, or notes seeking advice can be dropped off at the Dukes box office in a confidential locked post box from 10.30am each day.

The new permanent location will be announced as soon as plans are finalised.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire offers free, confidential, independent advice to everyone, and specialises in employment, debt, benefits, housing, family issues and consumer issues.