Citizens Advice North Lancashire urges COP26 contributors to remember those on low incomes
As COP26 approaches, Citizens Advice North Lancashire says it's important to recognise that different households will have differing abilities to respond to the switch to net zero.
Citizens Advice North Lancashire is part of the national Citizens Advice network, the official consumer watchdog for energy in the UK.
Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: "COP26 is hugely important. We hope that it will produce firm policies that will address the climate emergency that we all face.
"It's essential, however, that no-one is left behind. Any transition towards net zero must be underpinned by comprehensive information, protection and support so that people can make the right decisions about changes to their homes.
"There will have to be strong consumer protections that give people the confidence to engage with suppliers and there should be help when things go wrong. Any support or incentives must work for everyone."
"Retrofitting homes in Lancaster district will help to reduce bills, keep homes warm and will be essential in the future for helping us reach our national target of net zero by 2050.
"Support must be made available for people in the private rented sector, the digitally excluded and those on low incomes so that everyone is able to respond to the climate emergency."
Citizens Advice North Lancashire is concerned that the lifting of the energy price cap is likely to result in more fuel debt this winter. If you are worried about debt you can call our service free and in confidence on 0808 278 7882.