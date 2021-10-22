Citizens Advice North Lancashire urges COP26 contributors to remember those on low incomes

Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire is part of the national Citizens Advice network, the official consumer watchdog for energy in the UK.

Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: "COP26 is hugely important. We hope that it will produce firm policies that will address the climate emergency that we all face.

"It's essential, however, that no-one is left behind. Any transition towards net zero must be underpinned by comprehensive information, protection and support so that people can make the right decisions about changes to their homes.

"There will have to be strong consumer protections that give people the confidence to engage with suppliers and there should be help when things go wrong. Any support or incentives must work for everyone."

"Retrofitting homes in Lancaster district will help to reduce bills, keep homes warm and will be essential in the future for helping us reach our national target of net zero by 2050.

"Support must be made available for people in the private rented sector, the digitally excluded and those on low incomes so that everyone is able to respond to the climate emergency."