Citizens Advice North Lancashire launches free PIP clinics

"PIP is the main disability benefit for working age adults, but many people are not confident applying or not sure how to fill the form in," said Karen Gilbertson, Advice Matters lead at Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"Our clinic is designed to take the mystery out of PIP, explain how it all works, and to offer support and answer any questions you might have about it. You are welcome to bring a friend or relative with you for support, and the session is free."

The free clinics, which take place on August 16 and September 27, are open to adults who have either got a PIP form and want help with filling it in, or for those wanting to find out what's involved in a PIP application.

The Advice Matters team, who will be staffing the PIP clinics.