Citizens Advice launches winter fundraiser to combat soaring demand for support in Lancaster and Morecambe

Citizens Advice North Lancashire has launched a winter fundraising campaign to combat an increasing demand for support across the district.

At their offices in Lancaster and Morecambe, the Citizens Advice team has witnessed an overwhelming surge in clients seeking help and support with the cost of living.

The cold weather, coupled with escalating prices, have worsened the challenges faced by many in the community, and has forced many people to visit the offices for the first time for advice and support.

Gully Trevena, advice director at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: “We are seeing a huge increase in people coming to us for help, many of whom have never before needed to use our services.

The Citizens Advice North Lancashire team.

"Escalating interest rates and prices are having a real impact on household budgets. Every day we hear from new clients requesting referrals with emergency assistance such as food bank referrals or fuel vouchers.”

Worryingly, research conducted by Citizens Advice recently revealed that one in four adults are likely to turn to buy-now-pay-later schemes to afford Christmas this year.

In response to the unprecedented challenges faced by individuals and families this winter, Citizens Advice North Lancashire is launching a winter fundraising campaign.

Chief executive Joanna Young said: ‘In 2023 we’ve seen a record number of clients coming to us for help. We’ve helped over 7,000 people and we work every day to support residents to understand their options and find a way forward to solve the problems they are facing.

Chief executive Joanna Young.

"Our advisers deal with a huge range of issues including domestic abuse, homelessness, evictions, employment problems, debt, benefit appeals, family problems and helping people experiencing financial crisis.

"Many people don’t realise that Citizens Advice North Lancashire is an independent local charity. We rely on a fantastic team of 71 volunteers who provide our service alongside our staff and we really welcome donations from the public to support us.

"This winter we are asking people to help us by pledging a monthly donation so we can continue to provide our service to everyone who needs it.”

For various ways to donate, visit https://www.northlancashirecab.org.uk/about-us/fundraising