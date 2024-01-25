Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the cost of living crisis still biting and the unprecedented challenges currently faced by individuals and families, the team are seeking tenacious and dynamic individuals who are ready to redefine retirement by joining their team of dedicated advisors.

Roger Gittins is a retired headteacher and has been a volunteer advisor at the Morecambe office since 2022.

"I wanted to keep my mind active and use the skills I have from a lifetime of professional work to put something back into my local community by helping people,” he said.

"The problems people come to us with are varied - they can be interesting, frustrating, challenging and sometimes upsetting. But using my acquired skills to enable clients to find solutions to their issues is immensely rewarding. Citizens Advice North Lancashire is a wonderfully supportive and friendly organisation to volunteer for.”

Sarah Peters, volunteer coordinator at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: “Being an advisor is challenging, but it is incredibly rewarding. We provide a rigorous training programme to ensure our volunteers are confident when providing advice and support to our clients, and we pride ourselves in the quality of our work and the advice we give.

"I want to be completely honest though, this role is not for the faint-hearted! It’s tough, and our advisors deal with a huge range of issues - from domestic abuse, homelessness and evictions, to employment problems, benefit appeals and debt. This is something that goes beyond the conventional notions of retirement, it’s no cruise!

"But if you are seeking personal and professional growth, a chance to empower others and make a real impact in your community, this is the role for you.”

The organisation is on the lookout for kind, cool-headed problem solvers, those with an eye for detail and a knack for technology.